PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 71,286 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 268,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

NYSE MMC opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

