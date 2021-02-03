PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 9,302 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

Shares of DPZ opened at $377.22 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.