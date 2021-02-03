PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 154,265 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

CMS stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.