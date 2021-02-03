PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 169,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LKQ by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

