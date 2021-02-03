Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

