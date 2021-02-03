Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 144,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 77,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.32% of Petros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

