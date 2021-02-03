Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC) Shares Down 11.6%

Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC)’s stock price fell 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68.

Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PGLC)

As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.

