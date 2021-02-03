PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.60.

PKI traded down $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.34. 39,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

