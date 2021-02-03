PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $8.50 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $8.15 on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,936. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.60.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

