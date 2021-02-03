PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

PKI stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.77. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

