Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

