Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 767 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

