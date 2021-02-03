Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

