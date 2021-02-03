Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $128,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

