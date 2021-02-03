Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,903 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

