Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,571 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

FNDA opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

