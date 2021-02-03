Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,542.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

CI opened at $217.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.74. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

