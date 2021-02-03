Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

