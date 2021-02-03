Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

