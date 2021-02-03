PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. 81,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.