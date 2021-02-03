Peoples Bank OH Sells 20 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.04.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.83. 30,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $640.93 and a 200 day moving average of $623.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

