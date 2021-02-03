Peoples Bank OH Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.54. 66,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.35. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.