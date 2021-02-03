Peoples Bank OH Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $481.27. 46,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.40 and its 200 day moving average is $475.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

