Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.96. 29,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,650. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

