Peoples Bank OH Acquires 54 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $294.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

