Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

