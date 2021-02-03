Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 219,330 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

