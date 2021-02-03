PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,933. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

