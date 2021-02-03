Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

