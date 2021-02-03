Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $118.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $111.39 and last traded at $110.59, with a volume of 73284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $451,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

