Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $212,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

