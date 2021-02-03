Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,441,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,940,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 1,311,570 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 363,227 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.