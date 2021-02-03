Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by G.Research

G.Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

PGC stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,850. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

