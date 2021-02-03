PCM Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PCM opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

