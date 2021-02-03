PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Hits $10.26 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $10.26 million and $237,795.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00896593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.32 or 0.04618851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,397,582 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

