PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PCB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,829 shares of company stock valued at $239,632. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

