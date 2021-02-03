PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The stock has a market cap of $302.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

