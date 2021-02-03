PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,913 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $352,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.63. The company had a trading volume of 225,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $294.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.