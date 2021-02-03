Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $412.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.78. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.