Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $388.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $412.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.78. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.