Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $7,406,597.52 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.