Paul F. Titterton Sells 9,834 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 6,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,670. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GATX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

