Patricia R. Miller Sells 86,287 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $733,439.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $284.69 million, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.