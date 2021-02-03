Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,970,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 602,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

