Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,155. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

