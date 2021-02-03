Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.
OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,155. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Panasonic Company Profile
