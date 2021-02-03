Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 125,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 126,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $763.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

