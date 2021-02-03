Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

