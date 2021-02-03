Palladium Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

