Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.19. The company has a market cap of $688.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $19.24. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

