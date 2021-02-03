Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

